April's 'Giraffe Cam' is back...sort of

Justin Boggs
3:51 PM, Apr 25, 2017
7:13 PM, Apr 25, 2017

April the giraffe is shown with her newborn male calf at New York's Animal Adventure Park on April 15, 2017.

Animal Adventure Park
Fans of April the giraffe rejoice: Her "Giraffe Cam" was back on the air on Tuesday for a limited time. 

Don't worry if you were not tuned in tuned in to April's giraffe cam. 

The Animal Adventure Park will flip on the camera weekly from 4 to 8 p.m. local time on Tuesdays. It will allow her fans a glimpse in on the 15-year-old giraffe who just gave birth to her fourth calf. 

You can check out replay the stream here: 

 

In the meantime, 10 names are being considered for April's newborn calf. Those names are:

"Alyssa's Choice"
Apollo
Geoffrey
Gio
Harpur
Noah
Ollie
Patch
Patches
Unity

To vote for the calf's name, click here.

