April's 'Giraffe Cam' is back...sort of

Fans of April the giraffe rejoice: Her "Giraffe Cam" was back on the air on Tuesday for a limited time.

Don't worry if you were not tuned in tuned in to April's giraffe cam.

The Animal Adventure Park will flip on the camera weekly from 4 to 8 p.m. local time on Tuesdays. It will allow her fans a glimpse in on the 15-year-old giraffe who just gave birth to her fourth calf.

You can check out replay the stream here:

In the meantime, 10 names are being considered for April's newborn calf. Those names are:

"Alyssa's Choice"

Apollo

Geoffrey

Gio

Harpur

Noah

Ollie

Patch

Patches

Unity

To vote for the calf's name, click here.