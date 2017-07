A lockdown at the state capitol in Olympia, Washington has been lifted, multiple outlets reported.

The lockdown started with a report of an active shooter. There was no report of injuries, according to the Seattle Times.

The state capitol in Olympia, Washington, went into lockdown and people were advised to remain indoors Wednesday, an official with the office of Gov. Jay Inslee told CNN. "All of our buildings are on lockdown due to reports of an active shooter two blocks away from our office," the press office official said.