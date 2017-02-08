Warren set to release book taking on Trump

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Coming soon to bookstores near you: Another book by Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Soon after, a trip to Iowa?

Warren, the liberal Massachusetts Democrat, will take on President Donald Trump in her latest book, which is due out in April, her publisher announced Tuesday.

The book -- titled "This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class" -- will focus on Warren's view that progressive economics are the way to help American workers and provide, the publisher says, a history of the American middle class from the New Deal to "Trump's phony promises that are pushing the middle class ever closer to collapse."

"Washington works great for the rich and powerful who can hire armies of lawyers and lobbyists, but it is not working very well for everyone else. America's once-solid middle class is on the ropes, and now Donald Trump and his administration seem determined to deliver the knockout punch. At this perilous moment in our country's history, it's time to fight back -- and I'm looking for more people to join me," Warren said, according to a release.

The book, her publisher promises, will detail her plan for the future and provide "candid accounts of her battles in the Senate, vivid stories about her life and work, and powerful descriptions of the experiences of working Americans."

Warren did not hide her presidential ambitions before and during the 2016 campaign and the Massachusetts liberal would be seen as a formidable force in the Democratic primary should she run in 2020.

Writing a book is part and parcel to a presidential run, in part because it gives prospective candidates a more subtle excuse to visit places like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

The book, published by Henry Holt/Metropolitan, will be out in April 18.

