A mudslide wiped out part of Highway 1 near Big Sur, California earlier this week. Caltrans District 5 reported that tons of debris covered the road, in some places 35 to 40 feet deep.

The mudslide is considered the largest in California history, and could cost up to $1 billion to repair.

Highway 1 is a popular North-West road that hugs the Pacific coast from Los Angeles to areas north of San Francisco.