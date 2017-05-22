Did the first lady try to swat the president's hand?

A video of first lady Melania Trump shows her swatting away the hand of her husband President Donald Trump. The video has gone viral Monday, causing some on the internet to wonder if it was intentional.

The Trumps are embarking on their first international trip since President Trump took office in January.

The Trumps had just landed on Air Force One in Israel from Saudi Arabia on Monday as the first family walked down a red carpet.

In the video, you can see President Trump extending his hand, and the first lady quickly swats it away.

During Trump's first visit to Israel as president, he became the first American president to visit the Western Wall.

This picture is everything. pic.twitter.com/m9Blodj90f — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 8, 2016

