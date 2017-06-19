VIDEO: Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete

SARASOTA, Fla. - (CNN/WPTV) - Police said a homeowner in Sarasota, Florida used a machete to fight off five home invaders early Thursday morning.

The attackers were armed with a shotgun when they broke into his home around 4:45 a.m.

A surveillance video shows the homeowner grabbing the machete and fighting back.

The sheriff's office said video shows the attackers, Alen Beltran-Vazquez, Angel Cabrera-Basulto and Ronier Jauregui-Lorente enter the victim's porch armed with a shotgun, machete and crowbar, in an attempt to rob the victim.

Cabrera-Basulto and Jauregui-Lorente are seen fleeing the home while the victim arms himself with a machete and holds Beltran-Vazquez until deputies arrive.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner held the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Detectives also identified Jorge Valido-Leyva and Roberto Salcedo-Balanza as the other men who escaped in a vehicle and learned they helped coordinate and plan the robbery.

Detectives later tracked down and arrested the other attackers.

All five men are in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

Beltran-Vazquez is charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jauregui-Lorente and Cabrera-Basulto are each charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Valido-Leyva and Salcedo-Balanza face two counts each of principal to armed robbery.

All five suspects are now facing robbery and other charges.

Portion of this article courtesy of CNN Newsource