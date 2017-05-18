Vehicle strikes pedestrians at NYC's Times Square

Cloudy
The New York City Fire Department told CNN it is working a vehicle incident in Times Square and social media images of the scene show pedestrians injured.
At least 10 people were injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians in New York City's Times Square, Reuters reported.
Multiple outlets are reporting one person has died.
NBC News: One person has died and multiple people are injured in Times Square after a car struck pedestrians.
MORE: At least 10 people receiving treatment after vehicle strikes pedestrians in New York's Times Square - Reuters witness
People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8
