Vehicle strikes pedestrians at NYC's Times Square

Scripps National Desk , CNN
11:12 AM, May 18, 2017
The New York City Fire Department told CNN it is working a vehicle incident in Times Square and social media images of the scene show pedestrians injured.

At least 10 people were injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians in New York City's Times Square, Reuters reported. 

Multiple outlets are reporting one person has died.

 

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

