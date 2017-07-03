Vehicle runs into pedestrians outside of Boston airport

Scripps National Desk
1:21 PM, Jul 3, 2017
8 mins ago

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 04: An aerial view of Logan airport and the greater Boston area as photographed on June 4, 2013 in Boston, Massachussets. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bruce Bennett
Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating after a vehicle ran into a crowd of people near Boston's Logan Airport on Monday afternoon.

Police said on Twitter that several pedestrians are injured with varying severity.

The Boston Globe and WCVB reports that investigators are investigating possible operator error, and that the driver of the car remained on the scene after the crash.

More on this as it develops.

 

