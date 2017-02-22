New audio could help solve murder of teenage girls

DELPHI, Ind. -- Police released new audio at a press conference Wednesday with the hope somebody will recognize the voice of a man saying "down the hill" to generate tips to solve the murders of two Indiana teenagers.
The audio was part of a video file taken from Liberty German's cell phone. She has been heralded as a "hero" for having the presence of mind to begin recording. The full video from German's phone has not been released, nor did police elaborate on what was happening when the recording was made.
German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, went missing last Monday after being dropped off to go hiking at a nearby bridge. The girls’ bodies were found a week ago Tuesday by volunteers who had been scouring the area throughout the night. Police have not arrested anyone in their murders.
Police said the audio may not be from the suspect seen in a photo released last week, which was also taken on German's cell phone. They said more than one suspect could be involved.
As part of the next steps in the investigation, FBI spokesperson Greg Massa wants members of the community to recall the day the girls went missing and remember if anything seemed off.
"Just think if you had an interaction with an individual who inexplicably canceled an appointment that you had together," Massa said. "Or an individual called into work sick and canceled a social engagement. At the time, they gave what would have been a plausible explanation. 'My cell phone broke, or I had a flat tire on my car.' In retrospect, that excuse no longer holds water."
He also told the public to call in with information on anybody who changed their appearance recently, like shaved their facial hair or changed their hair color.
About $41,000 has been raised for a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. That money has been raised by the FBI and local businesses.
If you want to donate to the Delphi Reward Fund, checks can be payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. Donations can be mailed to the Indiana State Police Alliance at 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.