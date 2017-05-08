University of Mississippi may have to exhume 7,000 bodies

The University of Mississippi may have to exhume up to 7,000 bodies from its medical center campus, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, the bodies are dating back to 1855 from the area's Insane Asylum. Bodies were buried on the location from 1855 to 1935. Records indicate that at least 6,000 bodies were buried on 20 acres.

Now, university officials want to expand its medical center campus.

In 2013 during construction of a road, officials found 66 bodies. This prompted the university to conduct more research. The university concluded by using radar imaging that at least 2,000 bodies are buried, but experts believe there are more.

The cost to exhume each body is up to $3,000. The total bill to exhume the bodies could be up to $21 million.

