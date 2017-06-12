United Pet Group recalls rawhide chew products due to possible chemical contamination

United Pet Group voluntarily recalled multiple brands of packages of rawhide dog chew products after concerns about possible chemical contamination.

United Pet Group reported some of its manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Colombia as well as a supplier in Brazil used a component that is used for cleaning food processing equipment but has not been approved in the United States as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs.

The company reported a "very limited" number of reports of pet illnesses that included diarrhea and vomiting.

The product brands include American Beefhide, Digest-eeze and Healthy Hide. The recall includes products with expiration dates between June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020. For more information, consumers are asked to call 1-800-645-5154 or click here.