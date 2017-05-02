United CEO faces Congress after dragging of passenger
United Airlines boss Oscar Munoz is being grilled by Congress on Tuesday over the violent removal of an airplane passenger and the bungled apology that followed.
Munoz is one of four airline executives appearing before a hearing of the House Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill. The others are lower-level executives from American Airlines, Southwest and Alaska. An aviation consultant from Consumers Union is also scheduled to testify.
The hearing opened with the committee's top Republican and Democrat both decrying the state air travel for customers. Both told the executives they need to improve or face action by Congress.
"Congress will not hesitate to act when your customers, our constituents. are not treated the way they deserve," said committee chairman Bill Shuster.
The hearing is on the oversight of U.S. airline customer service, and will deal with consumer protection for passengers.
United came under harsh public scrutiny last month when a passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight in Chicago. After initially blaming the passenger as "belligerent," Munoz apologized and promised to change in airline procedures.
The airline settled out of court with the passenger, Dr. David Dao.