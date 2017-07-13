United Airlines launches test for overbooked passenger seats

United Airlines is launching a test to deal with overbooked flights that have put the company's name in a bad light.

After viral incidents of customers removed from flights they had paid for, United has opted to test a "Flex-Schedule" program that will alert passengers via email that a flight might be overbooked. The alert will come with vouchers worth up to $250, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, the program will not require people to change dates or airports if they accept the offer. The deals only will be available to frequent flyer members who book on United's website and ask to get marketing emails.

The goal of the program is to minimize disruptions that occur when airlines overbook flights and cannot fix the problem until immediately beforethe impacted flight takes off.

United Airlines spokesman Jonathan Guerin released the following statement to San Diego-based KGTV.

“We are always looking at new ways to innovate and improve the customer experience and this extremely small test is an example of one of many opportunities we are reviewing. United has already taken steps to reduce overbooking, resulting in a nearly 90 percent year over year reduction of involuntary denied boardings for the month of June.”