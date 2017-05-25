Police deem Manchester college incident 'safe'

Fair
British police have said a Manchester college is safe after a suspicious package was found.
The Greater Manchester Police had tweeted that police were responding to a call at a college in Manchester.
UPDATE - This incident has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed. Apologies for any confusion. pic.twitter.com/xdE9jqODeN— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017
