Police deem Manchester college incident 'safe'

Scripps National Desk
5:07 AM, May 25, 2017
27 mins ago
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

British police have said a Manchester college is safe after a suspicious package was found. 

The Greater Manchester Police had tweeted that police were responding to a call at a college in Manchester. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top