Twitter reaction: Jeff Sessions confirmed as new attorney general

Joe Manchin (Democrat) voted to confirm Jeff Sessions and this is what his Wikipedia page looks like now. Y'all are quick pic.twitter.com/gIFlhnHKaH— Logan (@LoganPhares) February 9, 2017
Congratulations to a great man, who will be an unbelievable U.S. Attorney General ... couldn't be happier for AG Sessions & his family. pic.twitter.com/UOsEtUgvR4— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) February 9, 2017
We need an Attorney General who’ll defend the Constitution & educate the president about what it means. Jeff Sessions won't be that person.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 9, 2017
Sessions: Too racist to be a judge in the 1986; just racist enough to be in charge of civil rights and voting rights in 2017— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 9, 2017
I worry about AG Sessions’ commitment to protecting all Americans' civil liberties. We must remain vigilant and defend our rights.— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 9, 2017
Once considered "too racist" by GOP, Jeff #Sessions will be next U.S. Attorney General https://t.co/20ExeA9kNO #WednesdayWisdom #ShePersists pic.twitter.com/iSWHX4K7OW— RoseAnn DeMoro (@RoseAnnDeMoro) February 9, 2017
Sessions confirmed. Ask yourself: Am I ready to fight for justice, for my civil rights, for my friend's, for a stranger's? We all need to be— Tess Borden (@TessBorden) February 9, 2017
Having been personally threatened & harassed by former AG Eric Holder, I gladly welcome Jeff Sessions to the Justice Dept. LONG OVERDUE !!!— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 9, 2017
Jeff Sessions has been confirmed as our attorney general. A man once deemed "too racist to be a judge" is now our attorney general.— Lexi (@lexi4prez) February 9, 2017
The Clintons' & Soros' of the country can kick and scream all they want but Jeff Sessions is the NEW SHERIFF at DOJ. Sh** Just Got Real.— Brandon Groeny (@brandongroeny) February 9, 2017
Sessions has been confirmed. 30 years ago, his racism made him unfit for a federal judgeship. Today, it qualifies him for Trump's cabinet.— Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) February 9, 2017
Jeff Sessions has been confirmed by the Senate as the new U.S. Attorney General!!! Time to restore LAW & ORDER!!!!!!— Joshua Kaufman (@theJKaufman) February 9, 2017