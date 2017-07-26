Tweet causes President Trump to block Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

It only took nine years.

Model Chrissy Teigen posted on Twitter on Tuesday that she has been blocked by President Donald Trump.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Teigen claims she was blocked after tweeting to the President, "Lolllllll no one likes you." Teigen's tweet came in response to a post Trump wrote criticisizing fellow Republicans.

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

Blocking users from seeing presidential tweets has become an issue for the courts in recent months. Columbia University is suing the Trump administration, claiming the free speech rights of those he has blocked have been violated.

The Trump administration has previously said that tweets from Trump should be treated as official White House statements.

Teigen, a long-time opponent of Trump's, has more than 6 million Twitter followers. She is currently the host of "Lip Sync Battle."