According Pam Giamatti, a spokeswoman for Fry's Pharmacy, all returned baby food is marked with a sticker labeling it not for resale. The labeling is a guideline, not a policy, and Giamatti could not confirm that returned baby formula was not resold in this instance.
Walmart spokesman Khim Aday released this statement:
“Like everyone else, we are deeply disturbed by this situation and take it very seriously. Our customers deserve safe, quality foods, and we have policies in place to help ensure that returned baby food is not put back on our shelves. We are working with local law enforcement, and because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer all other questions to them.”
Aday would not say whether Walmart would refund possibly contaminated formula.