Trump's 'covfefe' tweet got some funny responses

President Donald Trump's tweet blunder on Wednesday had him misspelling the word "coverage" as "covfefe," and the internet lit up with response.

Here are some of the best we found:



I'm pretty sure I died from #covfefe while playing the Oregon Trail as a kid ... pic.twitter.com/qKcr17nBa7 — Joshér (@josherwalla) May 31, 2017

Did you ever know that you're #Covfefe

And everything I would like to be

I can fly higher than an eagle — Molly (@bitchyologist) May 31, 2017

you're being too covfefe about covfefe, don't you think? — Phinehas McFinn (@Pmuthomi) May 31, 2017

Only the finest covfefe for my writers room. pic.twitter.com/puNBBcTOiY — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) May 31, 2017

Introducing the #Covfefe UC-2100. The ultimate tweeting device for world leaders. pic.twitter.com/xJJDw4CtOx — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) May 31, 2017