Trump's 'covfefe' tweet got some funny responses

President Donald Trump's tweet blunder on Wednesday had him misspelling the word "coverage" as "covfefe," and the internet lit up with response.
Here are some of the best we found:
The legend of #covfefe continues... pic.twitter.com/VvY1GYsTO7— Ms.eLLE© (@Elle_Sandes) May 31, 2017
#Covfefe That'll keep them busy pic.twitter.com/klvs0c0eXB— covfefe chcki (@_chcki) May 31, 2017
I'm pretty sure I died from #covfefe while playing the Oregon Trail as a kid ... pic.twitter.com/qKcr17nBa7— Joshér (@josherwalla) May 31, 2017
Did you ever know that you're #Covfefe And everything I would like to be I can fly higher than an eagle— Molly (@bitchyologist) May 31, 2017
My #Covfefe cup pic.twitter.com/8VxD7ioyci— Jehna D (@jehnius) May 31, 2017
you're being too covfefe about covfefe, don't you think?— Phinehas McFinn (@Pmuthomi) May 31, 2017
Only the finest covfefe for my writers room. pic.twitter.com/puNBBcTOiY— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) May 31, 2017
Introducing the #Covfefe UC-2100. The ultimate tweeting device for world leaders. pic.twitter.com/xJJDw4CtOx— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) May 31, 2017
Wakes up. Checks Twitter. . . . Uh... . . . 📈 Lookups fo... . . . Regrets checking Twitter. Goes back to bed.— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017
