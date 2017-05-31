Trump's 'covfefe' tweet got some funny responses

Scripps National Desk
1:10 PM, May 31, 2017

President Donald Trump's tweet blunder on Wednesday had him misspelling the word "coverage" as "covfefe," and the internet lit up with response.

Here are some of the best we found:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

