Trump leaves door open for military action against North Korea

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 10:47PM CDT expiring April 30 at 4:03PM CDT in effect for: Osage

Flash Flood Warning issued April 29 at 10:30PM CDT expiring April 30 at 12:15AM CDT in effect for: Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah

Flash Flood Warning issued April 29 at 10:25PM CDT expiring April 30 at 12:15AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner

Flash Flood Warning issued April 29 at 10:22PM CDT expiring April 30 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 10:15PM CDT expiring April 30 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Sequoyah

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 9:46PM CDT expiring May 4 at 5:17PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 9:38PM CDT expiring April 30 at 10:10PM CDT in effect for: Pawnee

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 9:29PM CDT expiring May 2 at 9:43AM CDT in effect for: Payne

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 9:28PM CDT expiring May 1 at 5:21AM CDT in effect for: Logan, Payne

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:59PM CDT expiring April 30 at 9:30AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee, Delaware

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:59PM CDT expiring May 2 at 8:38AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:59PM CDT expiring May 2 at 12:06AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Delaware

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:59PM CDT expiring April 30 at 10:24PM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:59PM CDT expiring May 3 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 30 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:53PM CDT expiring May 1 at 7:42PM CDT in effect for: Tulsa

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:53PM CDT expiring May 1 at 6:15PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:51PM CDT expiring May 1 at 3:00AM CDT in effect for: Washington

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:51PM CDT expiring May 2 at 6:44AM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:29PM CDT expiring May 3 at 4:30AM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Areal Flood Advisory issued April 29 at 6:56PM CDT expiring April 30 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Tulsa, Washington

Flash Flood Watch issued April 29 at 3:47PM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Flash Flood Watch issued April 29 at 12:26PM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:41AM CDT expiring May 4 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:41AM CDT expiring May 4 at 7:10AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:37AM CDT expiring May 1 at 4:25AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flash Flood Watch issued April 29 at 6:37AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner

Flash Flood Watch issued April 29 at 6:37AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Washington

Areal Flood Watch issued April 29 at 4:28AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Areal Flood Watch issued April 29 at 4:28AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Blaine, Comanche, Custer, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Payne, Stephens, Washita

Flash Flood Watch issued April 29 at 4:25AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flash Flood Watch issued April 29 at 3:32AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 2:24AM CDT expiring May 1 at 1:15AM CDT in effect for: Sequoyah

Areal Flood Watch issued April 28 at 10:54AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:52AM CDT expiring May 3 at 3:24AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flash Flood Watch issued April 28 at 4:28AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner

Areal Flood Watch issued April 28 at 3:45AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Flood Advisory issued April 27 at 8:14PM CDT expiring May 2 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee