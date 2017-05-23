Trump: Israelis and Palestinans are ready 'to reach for peace'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday in a speech here that he believes both Israelis and Palestinian leaders "are ready to reach for peace."

"The Palestinians are ready to reach for peace. I know you've heard it before. I am telling you, that's what I do. They are ready to reach for peace," Trump said.

Trump's comments came as he returned from a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. He met Monday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who sat on stage with Trump as he delivered his remarks Tuesday at the Israel Museum.

"And my meeting with my very good friend, Benjamin. I can tell you also that he is reaching for peace. He wants peace. He loves people. He especially loves the Israeli people. Benjamin Netanyahu wants peace," Trump said.

"Making peace however will not be easy. We all know that. Both sides will face tough decisions. But with determination, compromise and the belief that peace is possible, Israelis and Palestinians can make a deal," Trump said.