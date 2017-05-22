Trump is proposing massive cuts to food stamps

CNN
2:25 PM, May 22, 2017

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Kethia Dorelus a social worker with the Cooperative Feeding Program shows off a Federal food stamps card that is used to purchase food on February 10, 2011 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Recent statistics show that nationwide, one in seven Americans receives help from the Federal government with buying food. The food stamp program was used by 43.6 million people in November 2010. Before the recession, the program was serving 26 million. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle
Copyright Getty Images

The budget President Donald Trump is expected to unveil this week will include massive cuts to Medicaid, to child tax credit, to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families -- and to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aka food stamps

Based on a document circulated on Capitol Hill from the White House, the budget will slash $193 billion from SNAP. That may not go down too well with those who voted for him.

A CNN analysis found that of the top 10 places with the largest percentage of residents who use SNAP, seven voted for Trump in the 2016 elections.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top