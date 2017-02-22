Trucker busted at border with $2M in cocaine claims he thought he was hauling raisins and figs

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection busted a trucker in Detroit with approximately $2 million worth of cocaine.

Ioan Barsan is from Romania, but now lives in Canada. Officers say he appeared very nervous early Sunday morning when they stopped him for routine questioning as he tried to cross the Ambassador Bridge to get to Ontario.

A search of his load revealed 62 bricks of cocaine with a weight of about 67.9 kilograms.

Barsan says he didn't see his Volvo tractor-trailer being loaded in California, but he claimed he thought he was only hauling raisins and figs.

Barsan now faces a federal charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance.