STURGEON BAY, WI -- A man in Wisconsin drove his Cadillac Escalade onto frozen Lake Michigan and a cell phone captured what happened next.

The driver was attempting to tow an ice shanty to another spot on the lake Sunday when the ice broke underneath and swallowed both.

The driver had heard from a friend on a snowmobile that the ice was okay.

The driver was able to get out.

