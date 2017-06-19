Tropical storm warnings issued in Louisiana

With a potential tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for parts of the Louisiana coastline on Monday.

The storm in the Gulf of Mexico is not officially a tropical storm, although top sustained winds are at 40 MPH, which are strong enough to be considered a weak tropical storm. The storm currently is titled "Potential Tropical Cyclone 3." If it gains tropical characteristics, it will be renamed Tropical Storm Cindy.

According to the National Hurricane Center's official forecast, the storm will make landfall as a tropical storm along the Louisiana coast on Wednesday.

Behind the storm in the gulf, Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm, which packs top winds of 40 MPH, is just off the coast of Venezuela. The storm is expected to skirt the coast of Venezuela over the next 48 hours.