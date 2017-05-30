Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill died of overdose, report says

Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill died after overdosing from a combination of prescription drugs, TMZ reported.

O'Neill was 61 when he died in early April.

"The entire Trans-Siberian Orchestra family, past and present, is heartbroken to share the devastating news that Paul O’Neill has passed away from chronic illness," the band's official Facebook page posted after news emerged he had died.

TMZ reported O'Neill was found dead in a Tampa hotel room.