Tornadoes strike from Texas to Wisconsin

A line of severe thunderstorms struck the central United States on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction from Texas to Wisconsin.

Along the line, a massive tornado struck Elk City, Oklahoma early in the evening. Around the same time, a tornado hit Barron County, Wisconsin.

The tornado in Barron County, Wisconsin killed a resident.

As of 10 p.m. ET, 20 tornadoes have been reported to the Storm Prediction Center.