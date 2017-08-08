Toddler found dead inside van outside Florida daycare after child neglect report, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A little boy was found dead in a van outside of a Florida daycare on Monday night, a spokesman for the Orlando Police Department said.

Around 8:30 p.m., OPD received a call about a child in a van in the lot outside of Little Miracles Academy on Plymouth Avenue. They say it was a report about child neglect.

When officers arrived at the daycare, they found a preschool-aged child unresponsive inside the vehicle. They later determined that the child was deceased, an officer said during a press conference.

 

 

Officers do not know the exact age or identity of the deceased child but believe that he is around 3-years-old.

Orlando Police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said that no one had been taken into custody at this time but that they are actively investigating.

 

