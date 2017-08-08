Toddler found dead inside van outside Florida daycare after child neglect report, police say

Fair
ORLANDO, Fla. - A little boy was found dead in a van outside of a Florida daycare on Monday night, a spokesman for the Orlando Police Department said.
Around 8:30 p.m., OPD received a call about a child in a van in the lot outside of Little Miracles Academy on Plymouth Avenue. They say it was a report about child neglect.
When officers arrived at the daycare, they found a preschool-aged child unresponsive inside the vehicle. They later determined that the child was deceased, an officer said during a press conference.
At 8:30 pm, OPD received a call about a child in a van in lot of Little Miracles Academy. A preschool-aged child was found deceased inside pic.twitter.com/jNsHfNkD05— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 8, 2017
Officers do not know the exact age or identity of the deceased child but believe that he is around 3-years-old.
Orlando Police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said that no one had been taken into custody at this time but that they are actively investigating.
This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of this little boy. Detectives are working hard to determine what happened. pic.twitter.com/Vh055gya4o— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 8, 2017
