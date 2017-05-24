Toddler dies from 'wrestling moves;' parents charged

Richard Gamache and Cheyenne Cook are being charged in connection to the death of their 2-year-old daughter A.C. after Gamache performed professional wrestling moves on the girl, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

According to the Post-Dispatch, Gamache allegedly performed a move on A.C. known as a “Batista bomb."

Gamache was held on charges of abuse and neglect of a child, court records indicate. Cook, Gamache's girlfriend, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The Post-Dispatch reported that the two allegedly exchanged messages on how to conceal injuries.

EMS crews were called out on May 16 to the couple's Jefferson County, Missouri home. On Friday, A.C. died from her injuries.

The Post-Dispatch said, "The move involves picking someone up by the waist who is bent over and facing someone, swinging their legs over one’s shoulders and slamming them down on the ground on their backs."

“This child was essentially tortured,” Sheriff David Marshak said in a news release. “Our prayers are with ‘AC’ and the investigators that were intimately involved with this investigation.”