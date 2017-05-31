JUPITER, Fla. - Photos of Tiger Woods' car after he was found asleep at the wheel were released Wednesday by Jupiter police.

According to the arrest report from Jupiter police, Woods passed a breathalyzer test when he was arrested early Monday morning.



However, the golfer failed the field sobriety test.

While he had no alcohol in his system, Woods said he was on several prescription drugs including Vicodin.

Woods was arrested after officers found him asleep in his Mercedes-Benz on the side of the road with the engine still running.

He later issued a statement apologizing and blamed the incident on an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

Police are also expected to release dash cam video.