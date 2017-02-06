--> KJRH Weather Traffic All Sections Weather + 7-Day Cameras Currents Weather Photos Weather Videos Weather Alert Day Storm Shield Weather Whys Winter Weather Alerts Closings Traffic + Gas Traffic News News + Local State Oklahoma Brand Newsy Investigations Black History Month Nation/World Photos DecodeDC Political Consumer + Don't Waste Your Money ShopSmart Recalls Lottery Science/Tech Angie's List Business Consumer Reports Auto Financial Fitness Zone Entertainment + Celebrity TV Listings Weird What's on NBC Games, Comics Calendar Right This Minute The List Laff TV Let's Ask America Sports + OU Big Al's Rant OSU TU Thunder Photos Life + Home and Garden Food Did You See This? Health Parent Toolkit Horoscope Pets Dr. Oz Mr. Food Recipes Healthy Heart Video + Live Video Youtube Marketplace + Winters Dental Medical Minute Access Tulsa Banking Job Guide Crown Office Furniture Flu About Us + Contact Us Scripps Spelling Bee Staff Contests KJRH Jobs Advertise With Us Tours News Releases Our Partners Support Current 46° Clear 3-Day Forecast HI: 74° LO: 51° HI: 74° LO: 48° HI: 56° LO: 35° Today's Forecast Traffic current alerts 4 More Traffic Sign In + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Sign Out + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Tiffany CEO resigns after sales drop CNN 6:06 PM, Feb 5, 2017 Share Article Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Tiffany's top executive has resigned in the wake of lousy financial results. CEO Frederic Cumenal will be temporarily replaced by board chairman and former CEO Michael Kowalski as the company looks for a successor. Kowalski said in a news release Sunday that Tiffany has been "disappointed by recent financial results." Cumenal's resignation comes weeks after the company reported that sales at its iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City dropped 14% during the holiday season, compared to a year ago. At the time, Tiffany said the drop was due "partly to post-election traffic disruptions." The store sits next to Trump Tower, the longtime residence for President Trump and his family. Although Trump has moved into the White House since his inauguration last month, his wife and son have stayed in New York. Security at Trump Tower has been beefed up since the election. The disruption at the Fifth Avenue location is a problem for Tiffany, since the flagship store accounts for about 10% of its overall sales. In the holiday period, the company's overall sales were up only slightly from 2015. Strong demand from Japan and China wasn't enough to offset the weakness in the U.S. and sluggish sales in Europe. Cumenal also said last month that he did not expect "any significant improvement in 2017," due to broader economic challenges facing the company. Tiffany says it expects to report its full 2016 fiscal year results on March 17. --CNNMoney's Paul R. La Monica contributed to this story. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story Inside Washington: Decode DC Blogs A user's guide to 'alternative facts' Murkowski says calls led to decision on DeVos Trump decisions suggest Pence's influence Around Tulsa Man shot at north Tulsa Super Bowl party dies Two arrested after west Tulsa chase Heater starts fire at midtown Tulsa bar