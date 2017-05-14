This website is giving out your personal information; Are you on it?

Yet another website is raising concern due to the large amount of personal information it makes readily available for free.

The latest site is called TruePeopleSearch.com and it aggregates personal information – name, age, past addresses, relatives and more – from public records and puts it all in one place, making it easily searchable.

It can be disconcerting to see so much personal information on one page, but fortunately the site gives you the option to have your information removed.

To do so, navigate to truepeoplesearch.com/removal. After checking off a disclaimer and verifying that you’re not a robot, you’ll be able to pull up your record and flag it for removal.

TruePeopleSearch says records should be removed from the site “within a few hours” after the request is submitted.

Sites like TruePeopleSearch are nothing new.

Earlier this year, FamilyTreeNow.com, which displays similar information, also raised concern.

Like TruePeopleSearch, FamilyTreeNow also offers a way to opt out.

Unfortunately, there are many more such sites around the internet and there’s no easy way to remove your information from all of them.

Each site has different procedures for opting out, so in order to remove details from them, you’ll have visit each site individually.

ComputerWorld has a partial list (from 2014) of some of these sites and instructions for removing your personal information.