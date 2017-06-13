Woman kicked out of mall for 'inappropriate dress' takes stand in social media post

(WXYZ) - A Michigan woman says she was kicked out of a mall over the weekend because of her summer outfit.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Hannah Pewee said she was shopping with her sister at Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Michigan when she approached by mall security and asked to leave because of “inappropriate dress.”

Pewee posted a picture of her jean shorts and “Finding Nemo” tank top.

“Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and outdated, and it needs to stop.” Her post hit a nerve on social media and was shared more than 7,000 times.

She followed up with another post saying the mall called her to apologize and said it was revising its clothing policy.