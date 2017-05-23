Police: Thirsty 5-year-old boy forced to drink from toilet, swallow mouthwash; Parents arrested

A 5-year-old boy showed up drunk at a New Mexico hospital after police said he was forced by his parents to drink mouthwash when he was thirsty.

The child's blood alcohol content was 0.2 percent — nearly three times New Mexico's legal driving limit of 0.08 percent — according to Albuquerque's KRQE-TV.

The boy's father, Tyriese Howard, 25, and his girlfriend Breya Allen, 23, were arrested after allegations of ongoing child abuse, according to KRQE.

The boy also told police he was also forced to drink out of the toilet when he was thirsty.

The child and his two siblings, a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, reportedly told police they were routinely "whooped" with cords, belts, spatulas and other items. Albuquerque's KOB-TV reported that the kids were told by Howard and Allen that "snitches get switches," when they were warned against telling anyone about the alleged abuse.

Albuquerque police told KRQE that they'd been called to the family's home seven times in the past three years, including two welfare checks.

KOB reported that the children were in protective custody as of May 22.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.