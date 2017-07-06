These were the most popular Amazon Prime Day purchases around the world last year

In 2016, Amazon Prime Day's orders rose 60 percent over the previous year worldwide. Amazon rolled out new discounts as often as every five minutes throughout the day.

The company said it sold more than 2 million toys, 1 million pairs of shoes and more than 200,000 headphones on the day in 2016. Members also bought more than 215,000 Instant Pot 7-1-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cookers.

The top selling items around the world on Amazon Prime Day 2016, according to Amazon, were:

• U.S.: Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker

• UK: Oral-B Pro 6000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity and Smart Series

• Spain: SanDisk USB memory stick

• Japan: Calbee Breakfast Cereal 800 grams

• Italy: Lexar JumpDrive

• Germany and Austria: Tefal Jamie Oliver Frying Pan

• France and Belgium: Game of Thrones DVD - season 1 to 4

• Canada: Sennheiser HD 598 Special-Edition Over-Ear Headphones

This year, Amazon Prime Day — an online shopping event in which Amazon Prime members will have a special day to shop new deals on Amazon.com and also get free shipping — is slated for July 11, 2017. Deals are slated to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern on Monday, July 10.

The giant online retailer offers its deals only to those who pay for Prime membership, which costs $10.99 per month or $99 for an entire year.

Amazon features limited-time "lightning deals" on Amazon Prime Day, just as it sometimes does during the holiday shopping season in November and December.

--

The E.W. Scripps Company gets commissions for purchases through links in this story.