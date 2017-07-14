'The Walking Dead' stuntman dies after fall on set

Fair
According to the Coweta County Coroner’s office in Georgia, “Walking Dead” stuntman John Bernecker was pronounced dead Thursday night after falling off a 25-foot high balcony a day before on the show's set. In a statement, Coroner Richard Hawk said that Bernecker succumbed to injuries including blunt force trauma. The death has since been ruled accidental. In addition to 'The Walking Dead' Bernecker also performed stunts for “24: Legacy,” “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” three of the “Hunger Games” films and “Logan.”
Cast and crew of the walking dead speak onstage at AMC presents "The Walking Dead" at New York Comic Con at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC)
A stuntman on the set of "The Walking Dead" who fell 25 feet off a balcony on Wednesday has died.
TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter say John Bernecker, 33, died in the hospital Thursday evening. He endured swelling on his brain, a medical examiner said.
Bernecker's girlfriend is a stuntwoman for the show, and with his family was at his side when he died, TMZ reports.
Production of "The Walking Dead" was taking place at Raleigh Studio in Georgia and was shut down shortly after Bernecker fell.
It is not clear how he fell, but it was ruled accidental. Bernecker performed stunt work in Hollywood for a decade, the online news organizations reported.