'The Walking Dead' stuntman dies after fall on set

A stuntman on the set of "The Walking Dead" who fell 25 feet off a balcony on Wednesday has died.

TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter say John Bernecker, 33, died in the hospital Thursday evening. He endured swelling on his brain, a medical examiner said.

Bernecker's girlfriend is a stuntwoman for the show, and with his family was at his side when he died, TMZ reports.

Production of "The Walking Dead" was taking place at Raleigh Studio in Georgia and was shut down shortly after Bernecker fell.

It is not clear how he fell, but it was ruled accidental. Bernecker performed stunt work in Hollywood for a decade, the online news organizations reported.