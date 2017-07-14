When the classic signs of Las Vegas come down, they come here

LAS VEGAS - Each year, more than 40 million people make their way to enjoy the bright lights of Las Vegas. But, what they don’t know is just 10 minutes off the strip there’s a hidden gem that will takes it back to where it all began. It’s called the Neon Museum and it’s home to some of the most iconic Las Vegas neon signs.

Before the Neon Museum was created, old signs on the strip were taken down and destroyed. But now, when visitors walk through what is called the "Neon Boneyard" they have no idea where to look first. The history of Las Vegas is staring back with thousands of signs on full display.

"It’s a snapshot at what was happening in the world at that time when you look at these signs,” says Dawn Merritt of the Neon Museum.

More than 100,000 guests tour the ‘Neon Boneyard’ each year. Merritt says many of them are architects, photographers and designers who find inspiration from the old signs. Merritt says they all have one thing in common: They can’t believe how big the signs are.

On the property, visitors will see signs for the Sahara, the genie bottle from the Aladdin Hotel, and even the Stardust. One of the coolest signs on the property is the old Moulin Rouge sign. The designer who created it, is the same designer who made the ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign.

"When signs are brought down people think they just go off somewhere and quietly go away,” Merritt says.

But, the Neon Museum wants visitors to know that’s not the case. They give these signs a whole new life and a place to shine again.