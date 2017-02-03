The Clintons get another warm Broadway welcome

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- The Clintons have a taste for drama.

Former President Bill Clinton said Thursday both he and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, met with the cast of the Broadway musical "In Transit."

"Hillary and I loved visiting with the cast and crew of @InTransitBway, a moving, creative story of different lives coming together," Bill Clinton tweeted.

A video shows members of the audience chanting "Hillary" and cheering as the Clintons took their seats before the performance.

During the campaign, the cast of "Hamilton" headlined a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton's campaign. She praised the acclaimed production on the campaign trail, imploring her supporters to see the Broadway play whose tickets are notoriously hard to come by.

Since her electoral defeat against now-President Donald Trump, the Clintons have also seen a Broadway rendition of "The Color Purple" as well as "The Humans."

While the former secretary of state received a standing ovation at "The Color Purple," the people who defeated her haven't had the same kind of reception in the theater district.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife attended a performance of "Hamilton" during the administration's transition period to some controversy. Pence was booed by some members of the audience, and the cast delivered a statement to Pence on stage, asking him to "uphold our American values."

Trump slammed the cast for its remarks. He said the cast should apologize for harassing Pence.

For his part, Pence said he wasn't offended and called the boos from the audience "what freedom sounds like."

CNN's Dan Merica contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.