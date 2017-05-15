'The Bachelor' couple decides to split

Ben Higgins and ex-fiancee Lauren Bushnell told People Magazine on Monday that they have decided to split up after their 2016 appearance on the ABC show "The Bachelor."

After Higgins gave Bushnell the final rose on "The Bachelor," Bushnell moved to Denver to be with Higgins.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the couple told People Magazine in a statement. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

According to People, the couple went through "couple's counseling" last fall.

Bushnell is a flight attendant originally from Oregon. Higgins is a software salesman who resides near Denver.

