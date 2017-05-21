Scott Dixon wins pole for 101st Indianapolis 500 with fastest time since 1996

Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- IndyCar driver Scott Dixon will start from the pole for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 next weekend.
It was quite a shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as the Fast 9 from Saturday's qualifying round competed for the pole.
Dixon had the fastest pole run since 1996 with a four-lap average of 232.164 mph. Indianapolis native Ed Carpenter took the second spot on the grid with a 232.664 mph four-lap average.
Alexander Rossi, winner of last year's 100th running of the Indianapolis 500, took the third spot in the front row with a 231.487 mph four-lap average.
Takuma Sato, Spanish Formula One racer Fernando Alonso and JR Hildebrand took positions 4-6.
Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti and this year's IndyCar Grand Prix winner Will Power round out the third row of the Indy 500 grid.
The 10-33 positions were set earlier today.
Leading the back 23 will be 2014 Indy 500 champ Ryan Hunter-Reay. Hunter-Reay will be at the pole in the 10 spot after his four-lap average of 231.442.
Ed Jones will start from the number 11 spot with a 230.578 mph average and Spanish driver Oriol Servia took the number 12 spot with a 230.309 mph average.
Last year's Indy 500 pole starter, James Hinchcliffe, secured the 16 spot with his qualifying average of 229.860 mph.
Noblesville native Conor Daly will be racing in the 26 spot. He had a four-lap average of 226.439 mph.
The only female in this year's Indy 500 race, Pippa Mann, secured spot 25 with a four-lap average of 225.008 mph.
