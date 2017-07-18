Texas road rage incident caught on tape

Justin Boggs
5:35 PM, Jul 18, 2017
A motorist in Texas caught a road rage incident last week on video involving the drivers of a SUV and an 18-wheeler, KOSA-TV reported. 

The incident was reportedly on Interstate 20 Midland and Odessa, Texas.

The video, which runs for two minutes, shows the SUV slowing down on a two-lane road, not allowing for the 18-wheeler to pass. At several points, the SUV is in the middle of the road, completely blocking the 18-wheeler. 

The game of chicken between the two vehicles caused other vehicles behind the SUV and 18-wheeler to slow down. 

No word on if anyone was charged in relation to last week's incident. 

