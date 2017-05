A Texas man was arrested for allegedly hiring a 16-year-old girl to dance outside his business, in an attempt to lure customers.

Juan R. Meza, owner of Mami Chulas, a drive-thru restaurant in Laredo, Texas, employed the girl and had her wearing a bikini and "dancing provocatively" outside the establishment, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

Meza, 43, faces a felony charge of employment harmful to children.

The Laredo Morning Times reported that the girl's mother saw pictures on Facebook of her daughter working at Mami Chulas. She then apparently tipped police off.

