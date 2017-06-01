Terrifying video shows plane engine catch fire mid-flight

A plane taking off from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was forced to return to the airport Thursday after one of the aircraft’s engines caught fire.



United flight 1738 took off from O’Hare at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, but quickly circled back to the airport and touched back down at 8:24.



According to WPLG-TV, the plane struck a bird, causing the engine to ignite. The pilots reportedly shut down the engine after it began belching flames.



One passenger captured video of the flames erupting from the engine.



Passengers were switched to a new plane, and the flight was back on its way at 10:44 a.m. No injuries were reported during the incident.