Teens raped woman in front of her son, threw boiling water on her, Georgia police say

Two teenagers are accused of raping and viciously assaulting a woman while one of her children watched.

Nineteen-year-old Josue Ramirez Aguilar, of Doraville, Georgia and 17-year-old Francisco Palencia, of Norcross, Georgia, were arrested this month for the attack that allegedly happened on May 12, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, told the newspaper that the pair had broken into the victim's apartment and attacked her when she got home from work with her two sons in tow, at 3 a.m. local time.

Ramirez Aguilar and Palencia used a stun gun on the woman and threw boiling water on her, which severely burned her shoulder, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, based on a police report.

The pair then forced the woman into her bedroom, where they allegedly raped her in front of one of her young sons, according to Atlanta's WGCL-TV. The pair then left, allegedly stealing the woman's jewelry, her ID card and a German Shepherd puppy that was missing after the crime.

A third person was arrested in connection with the crime, an unidentified 15-year-old girl who police suspect drove Ramirez Aguilar and Palencia to the woman's home.

Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that more arrests could be made in the case.

Ramirez Aguilar, arrested June 15, and Palencia, arrested June 27, face charges including rape, kidnapping, aggravated sodomy and cruelty to children, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. It's unclear what charges the girl faces.

Ramirez Aguilar could face deportation, as his inmate record with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office read, "Hold for immigration," with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) listed as an additional agency.

