BARTOW COUNTY, GA (WGCL) -- A teen has died after sustaining injuries due to a fallen tree.

The Bartow County Coroner has identified the 15-year-old victim as Joelle Dalgleish. According to authorities, the tree fell on Dalgleish while she was camping at Red Top

Mountain.

The victim was in a hammock that was connected to the tree that fell on her.

According to a Facebook post, the victim was a 10th grader at Harrison High School in Kennesaw. Grief counselors are on hand at the school to offer support.

