Teen electrocuted after cell phone accidentally falls in bathtub

LUBBOCK, TX - A 14-year old girl lost her life on Sunday when she was electrocuted in the bathtub after her cell phone fell into the water.

Madison Coe's family told KCBD that the teen's phone was either already plugged in or she was plugging her phone in when it fell into the bathtub.

The recent 8th-grade graduate was set to start high school in the fall.

The family believes that her death was a tragic accident that could happen to anyone reaching for their phone while taking a bath. They hope her story will help raise awareness and keep others safe when handling electricity near water, according to KCBD.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the Coe family to help pay for the medical and memorial costs the family faces.