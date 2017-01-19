Teen abducted from hospital at birth speaks lovingly about 'mom'

As previously reported, Williams faces kidnapping charges after Manigo was found living with her in South Carolina.
Her arrest comes after a police investigation and subsequent DNA test confirmed Manigo is actually the child of Craig Aiken and Shanara Mobley.
Manigo was reunited with her biological parents over the weekend, sharing a 45-minute private reunion at the Walterboro Police Department.
The teen pleaded for leniency for Williams, stating, “I understand what she did was wrong, but just don’t lock her up and throw away the key.”
“She made one mistake, but I was loved,” Manigo added. “From that one mistake I was given the best life. I had everything I ever needed, wanted. I had love, especially. There is no price you can put on the love that was given to me.”