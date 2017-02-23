Nevada teacher arrested for sexual assault of minor, lewdness

Former teacher Samuel Duarte, 29, has been arrested by authorities in Las Vegas for sexual assault of a minor younger than 16 and one charge of lewdness with a child younger than 14.



Duarte taught school at Mater Academy last year and was arrested Sunday. He was employed as a special education teacher.



According to an arrest report, Duarte gave the girl candy, toys and even money.



On Nov. 14, her father asked the girl about a book he did not recognize. She told him that Duarte gave her money to buy the book. She also told her father that the teacher would give her other gifts.



On Nov. 15, the girl told her father that she didn't want to go to school. She also told her father that the teacher asked her if she wanted to be his daughter at school and that Duarte threatened to kill her.



The girl apparently decided to tell her father because her "privates" hurt so bad that "she screamed really loud" when she went to the bathroom.

The victim told police that Duarte would have her sit beside his desk in the classroom. He would then rub her leg, thigh and groin.



Duarte was called in for questioning. He said he gave students prizes, but denied doing anything to the girl. He was supposed to take a polygraph on Nov. 18, but failed to appear.



The report also said that Duarte was investigated for a similar incident involving an autistic boy. However, he was never charged.

The Clark County School District confirmed that Duarte was employed by them from January 2008 to June 2016 when he resigned. He last taught at Orr Middle School. They also confirmed he was investigated in 2014.

The principal for Mater Academy, located near East Desert Inn Road and South Nellis Boulevard, says he was hired in August 2016. He passed the background check and was highly recommended. He went to high school in Las Vegas and graduated from UNLV. He was asked to leave the school until the investigation was completed.

Duarte is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center.

