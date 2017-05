Takuma Sato, a 40-year-old driver on Michael Andretti's team, won his first Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Sato's previous best finish at Indy was was in 2013 and 2015 when he finished 13th in both races.

Sato passed Helio Castroneves late and held on for five laps to win.