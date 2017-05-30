Tad Cummins pleads not guilty to kidnapping charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tad Cummins, a former Tennessee high school teacher accused of kidnapping his former student, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in the case.

According to court documents, the plea was entered on May 26.

Cummins had been indicted on charges of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

He was initially charged in a criminal complaint on April 20, 2017, after he was found in Cecilville, California with the 15-year-old alleged victim.

Cummins and the 15-year old had been the subject of a nationwide search by law enforcement, after leaving the Columbia, Tennessee area on March 13.

