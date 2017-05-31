Employee at Florida T-Mobile store steals sex video from woman's phone

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) - A T-Mobile employee was arrested Friday after police say he sent himself a sexually explicit video of a customer.

A woman went to the T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park, Florida with hopes of getting her phone fixed. She gave the phone to 25-year-old Roberto Sanchez-Ramos, an employee at the store, with the understanding that he would reboot and reactivate the service on her phone.

After he worked on it, she noticed that her email had been accessed and that a sexually explicit video she had on the phone was sent to an email believed to belong to Sanchez-Ramos.

Sanchez-Ramos was arrested and charged with offenses against computer users and scheme to defraud.